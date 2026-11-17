Source: X (Doug Ford)

Author: Noah Jarvis, Canadian Taxpayers Federation

Taxpayers are already getting squeezed by debt interest charges that are costing $333 million a week, and credit rating downgrades will make the problem worse.

S&P Global Ratings recently revised its outlook on the Ontario government’s credit position from stable to negative.

This comes on the heels of Ford’s fall economic statement, in which the government plans to borrow more than it planned because of increased spending.

Credit rating agencies grade the worthiness of lending to governments by evaluating the size of the government’s debt, interest costs, budget plans and more.

When a rating agency downgrades a government’s credit rating, investors are more hesitant to lend the government money and that pushes interest charges up.

Those interest charges already cost taxpayers $17.4 billion this year. That’s $333 million every week that’s being set on fire.

Ford’s budget update does nothing to quell rising debt interest charges — it’ll only drive those interest charges higher.

Ford’s budget update shows the government will spend $3.8 billion over budget. The Ford government committed to spending $245.7 billion in its 2026 budget. Now the Ford government is planning to spend $249.5 billion.

Ford was already planning to borrow billions to finance its spending. But the government will now borrow $29 billion this year, driving total government debt to $484 billion.

S&P’s negative outlook on the government’s finances is a consequence of the Ford government’s big-borrowing budget update.

“The negative outlook reflects weaker projected budgetary performance than previously expected,” reads S&P’s report.

Ontario’s borrowing problem is nothing new. The government’s debt has more than tripled since 2006-07. And Ford has added $146 billion to the debt since becoming premier.

The Ford government is collecting more money than ever, but it’s spending every dollar as fast as it comes and then some. Government revenues have risen by 50 per cent since Ford rose to power in 2018. But Ford increased spending by 54 per cent, so the government has been borrowing ever since. And Ford has gone over budget in six of his eight budget plans.

It’s no wonder S&P gave the government its weakest score, five out of five, on debt burden and a four out of five for the government’s budget performance.

Taxpayers can’t afford credit rating downgrades that could hike interest charges. The government is already spending enough money on debt interest charges to build more than 680 schools every year.

And debt interest charges are already on pace to cost $24 billion by 2030, according to the Financial Accountability Office. Credit rating downgrades could drive borrowing costs for taxpayers even higher.

About 46 per cent of Ontarians say they are $200 or less away from not being able to meet their monthly expenses. The Ford government needs to leave more money in Ontarians’ pockets instead of sending more of it to bondholders to pay for bad spending decisions.

That means Ford needs to root out wasteful government spending. And he should start with the perks for politicians.

MPPs are the highest-paid provincial politicians in Canada and some of the best-paid subnational politicians in North America, but Ontario is falling behind on cutting taxes and growing the economy. Ford should scrap automatic annual salary raises and MPPs’ gold-plated pensions.

Ford should axe his government’s “Protect Ontario” advertisements and all the other self-promotional ads that are costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

And Ford should put an end to corporate welfare that is costing $11.5 billion in handouts to big companies.

S&P is the first to warn the government that its big borrowing will have consequences if nothing changes. That’s why Ford needs to respond now. Taxpayers can’t afford to pay even higher debt interest charges.

Noah Jarvis is the Ontario Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

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