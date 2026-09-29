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Juno News

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Vicki's avatar
Vicki
Sep 29

How is what Doerkson just said any different than what Kerry-Lynne Findlay wanted ?

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Andrew
Sep 29

Please repeal the mandatory high school native indoctrination course:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/support/indigenous-focused-graduation-requirements

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