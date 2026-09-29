Source: BC Conservatives on X

Lorne Doerkson — the BC Conservatives’ interim leader and candidate to replace NDP Premier David Eby — told Juno News that his party will bring “conservative values for certain” to British Columbians if elected.

During a press conference live-streamed by the party on Tuesday, Doerkson responded to concerns that the party might forsake its conservative principles after bringing back a significant number of CentreBC caucus members.

“Certainly we are going to be putting conservative values into our platform that already exists there. That’s not up for conversation, and we certainly won’t be moving on those,” he said during the press conference.

When asked whether he or his party had had conversations with OneBC about not fielding candidates in highly contested ridings, Doerkson confirmed that discussions have been taking place but that nothing “formal” has been substantiated yet.

There have been conversations. There has been nothing formal,” Doerkson said. “But we will bring conservative values for certain to the people of British Columbia after being elected.”

OneBC has pledged not to run candidates in several ridings where they believe the BC Conservative candidate’s values are “principled” and truly conservative.

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