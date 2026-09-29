Juno News

Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Sep 30Edited

Tell you what BC...

Start by throwing Eby and his corrupt and dangerous NDP trained seals to the curb.

Move on from there.

It is highly unlikely (although of course never say never) that any replacement for Eby and gang could be any worse.

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Bamboo's avatar
Bamboo
Sep 30Edited

Currenty BC "conservative" party members, John Rustad, Lorne Doerkson, Trevor Halford, Gavin Dew are all former Christy Clarky BC party liberals....This is hardly a true "conservative" party...These are recyled and repackaged politicians, this time working for a BC "conservative" party .... However, if this party is capable enough to oust and defeat Eby and his gang of UNDRIPA party conspirators from office and repeal the corrupt UNDRIPA policies, all the better for the BC electorate and their property rights....

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