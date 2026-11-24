Newly sworn-in BC Conservative Premier Lorne Doerkson suggested that he may be open to keeping supervised consumption sites in communities that want them, despite linking them to crime and rising costs.

On November 20, Doerkson said his government would “take direction” from municipalities seeking to keep the facilities open.

“As I told mayors and councillors today, we intend to work with them, and if they know better, they know better,” said Doerkson.

“And I’ll certainly take direction from those councils that feel that might be a better path for them.”

However, Doerkson recognized that the facilities’ risks and costs were “very serious”.