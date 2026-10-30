Source: X (Mark Carney)

The Carney Liberals preach democracy, transparency and accountability. But from advancing controversial legislation without confirming caucus support to holding parliamentary committee meetings behind closed doors, their actions are raising questions about how much scrutiny they’re willing to tolerate.

A row erupted on Parliament Hill Wednesday when Justice Minister Sean Fraser was asked if Liberal MPs supported Bill C-41, which proposed amendments to Canada’s medical assistance in dying laws.

“I haven’t surveyed every single Liberal MP,” Fraser told a reporter on October 28.

“The path that we’ve put forward was not based on what we thought our caucus members would support. It was based on what we thought was the right conclusion.”