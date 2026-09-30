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Richard E Lazowski's avatar
Richard E Lazowski
Oct 1

The biggest money laundering organizations is our federal government. The Liberals have got to go...

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 1

It is sadly quite well known in circles that most Canadians have never heard of that what used to be Canada is now one of the best places around to "clean" one's ill gotten gains.

I think one of those places may be the Federal Liberal Party.

Perhaps Brookfield and likely via the guy who is sadly Canada's current WEF, Globalist PM.

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