Credit: Unsplash (Ash Hayes)

A McMaster University union local held an event glorifying terrorists, including convicted Hamas financiers, as “our educators and leaders” during a letter-writing event that also honoured a convicted Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine commander responsible for abduction and murder.

CUPE 3906’s Palestine Solidarity Working Group’s Instagram post shows leaflets calling for the release of Shukri Abu-Baker and Ghassan Elashi. Both received 65-year prison sentences after being convicted of providing material support to Hamas.