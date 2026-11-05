Source: X (Jamil Jivani/Mark Carney)

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani wants an ethics review of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s relationship with Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg. He questions why another Liberal minister’s public conflict-of-interest screen lists Goldberg, but Carney’s does not.

In a November 3 letter, Jivani asked Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein to screen Telesat and Goldberg, confirm any recusals by Carney and consider investigating Jivani’s past involvement in Telesat matters.

“It is not published on your registry, it has no named administrator, and the public cannot verify how it operates,” Jivani wrote.

The request follows Ottawa’s August award of a $2.3 billion military satellite contract to Telesat (potentially up to $2.7 billion with extensions).

Along with the separate $2.14 billion repayable federal loan announced in September 2024, total commitments exceed $4.4 billion.