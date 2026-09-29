Source: Wikipedia, enhanced with AI

Conservative MP Scott Aitchison plans to leave Parliament by the end of 2026 to pursue other opportunities, according to statements published by CTV News.

A source close to Aitchison said that he informed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of his decision last week. His next role has not been confirmed.

Aitchison represents Ontario’s Parry Sound–Muskoka riding. He was first elected federally in 2019 after serving as mayor of Huntsville. He ran against Poilievre for the party leadership in 2022.

His departure would leave the Conservatives looking for a replacement on housing, one of the party’s central issues.

As the Conservatives’ housing critic, Aitchison leads the party’s attacks on the Liberal government’s housing record, including affordability and home construction. His departure would mean Pierre Poilievre would lose a key player on one of his central campaign issues.

If Aitchison resigns steps down, it would create a vacancy in Parry Sound–Muskoka and kick off another federal byelection.

Prime Minister Mark Carney secured a majority in April through a combination of opposition MPs crossing the floor and three byelection victories.

Another byelections would hand the Liberals another opportunity to expand their majority.

Juno News has reached out to Aitchison.

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