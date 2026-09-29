Juno News

Juno News

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Crystal Campbell's avatar
Crystal Campbell
Sep 30

Why take on a position you are not committed to? People put money into his campaign just to be left hanging.

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
Sep 30

Nice part of the country. I guess a conservative should handily win there.

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