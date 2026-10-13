Source: Durham Regional Police Service

Durham Regional Police Service sent out a warning to the community that a “high-risk” offender who has a long history of violating probation orders, violent assaults, and sexual assaults was being released into the community on Sunday.

Conservative MP for Oshawa, Rhonda Kirkland, shared the alert to her constituents while calling attention to Liberal soft-on-crime policies which allowed a man who police say is at high risk to reoffend back into the community.

In a post on social media sent out on Saturday, Durham Regional Police shared the images of 48-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin, who was released into the community on Sunday despite posing a significant risk to the community, “especially children.”