Source: Wikimedia Commons

Questions remain about whether a Seneca Polytechnic student who killed his grandmother could return to campus, after the college told union representatives he was no longer attending in person.

Michael Colatosti was found not criminally responsible for killing his grandmother and repeatedly stabbing a caregiver. His psychiatrist warned that stress could lead him back to cannabis use and that he might not seek help if psychotic symptoms returned.

The Ontario Review Board nevertheless granted him an absolute discharge, finding it could not conclude he remained a significant threat to public safety.

He is studying in Seneca’s paralegal program, hoping to eventually attend law school.

Some staff were concerned about their safety, so the college assured them he was no longer attending campus in person.

Juno News inquired with the courses’ regulators, the Law Society of Ontario. They said that their accredited paralegal programs cannot be delivered entirely remotely.