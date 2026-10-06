Juno News

Juno News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 7

This AH hung in just long enough to attempt to screw things up in favour of Chow.

Let's hope his corrupt strategy did not work.

Reply
Share
Gareth Llewellyn's avatar
Gareth Llewellyn
Oct 6

Finally!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Candice Malcolm · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture