Juno News

Juno News

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Thane's avatar
Thane
6d

This will be your last (maybe undeserved) chance TO. Overthrow the wicked witch of the left.

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Don's avatar
Don
6d

“On behalf of literally every Canadian of conscience: if you are a Canadian and a supporter of Israel, you do not have basic human values, let alone Canadian values. Your tweets and messages are saved and known to all of us. They live. Some might not comment around you, because they are polite or respectful of whatever role you have in society or just don’t want to roll in the mud with you. But know this: your lack of Canadian and human values will never be forgotten. #cdnpoli”

??..you serious, Clark?..get the F#@K outta my country, and take your haters with ya...as for your threats..shove 'em up your goat's ass

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