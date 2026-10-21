Source: X (Olivia Chow)

In the past few days, Toronto’s worst mayor, in my experience covering City Hall, has turned to a cast of what I’d call political losers and assorted elitists/anti-Semites to try to prop her up.

Chow held a commanding lead over her closest opponent, Brad Bradford, a city councillor for eight years, from July through September. Various pollsters place her anywhere from seven points to 15 points ahead.

But when the spoiler, former MP Chris Alexander, dropped out on Oct. 6, the race tightened to within a few points and within the margin of error.

That’s when the fear-mongering about Bradford began. But it has ramped up in the past week.

With less than one week to go until election day, the race is too close to call.

Many attribute it to Alexander’s decision to drop out.

However, I believe that it is just as much Chow’s poor performance in the debates of the last few weeks (during which she answered questions while reading from cue cards) and her refusal to address the many issues facing the city.

Bradford has promised to address public safety by hiring 1,000 more police officers and by clamping down on motorized e-bikes that use bike lanes. He says he will push mandatory treatment for drug addicts, offer a property tax freeze the first year of his mayoralty and eliminate the land transfer tax on homes selling for under $1.1 million.

He vows to conduct a line-by-line audit of the city budget ,which has increased from $10.1 billion to $18.9 billion in the past 10 years—a promise that has driven the left and Chow’s puppeteers from Progress Toronto crazy.

A post from Progress Toronto’s Instagram account.

Bradford’s recognition of the rabid antisemitism that has been allowed to fester unchecked against the Jewish community earned him an endorsement from Geddy Lee, lead singer of Rush, whose parents survived the Holocaust and who said he truly fears for Toronto’s future under Chow.

Dancing Queen Chow has shown to have no fresh ideas and will, sadly, offer more of the same tax-and-spend policies and chaos on Toronto’s streets if re-elected.

Having covered many municipal elections, it is always a benefit to have the momentum.

This past weekend, actress Sarah Polley, to whom the mayor awarded the key to the city a year ago, held a women’s canvass for Chow.

Surrounded by mostly Boomer women dressed in purple Chow t-shirts and assorted visible minorities, Polley and friends — showing how disconnected these elitists are from reality — regaled CP 24 (Chow TV) about the scary campaign promises from her opponent.

She even had the gall to use the “woman” card, suggesting women would suffer most under a Bradford mayoralty—from inadequate child care to a break on TTC fares.

Many on social media were laughing at her, considering the elitist likely has never had to worry one bit about child care or TTC fares.

She likely forgot about the women lying on the downtown streets addicted to crack or those women afraid of the vagrants on the TTC or the low-barrier homeless shelters in their neighbourhoods.

If Polley is so gosh darn worried about poor women, how does she explain the impact of Chow’s 20 per cent tax hike over three years?

But then came the series of endorsements, first from failed NDP Premier Bob Rae, the author of the unfortunately named ‘Social Contract’, followed by one from failed Premier Kathleen Wynne.

He called Chow “wise and caring”, even though she’s not the least bit bright and certainly doesn’t care about the Jewish community (which has been subjected to three years of harassment, shootings and other violence and protests).

Rae even produced this nose-stretcher: That she has a “commitment to a city that works.”

What the hell works in Toronto?

She can’t even get the trains to run efficiently or do something about the fact that they have become moving homeless shelters.

Violence and carjackings are out of control.

I’ve never seen such filth in the city or seen roads that make every drive feel like a roller coaster ride.

Certainly, it doesn’t seem like we’ve gotten value for our 20 per cent tax hike over Chow’s term.

Kathleen Wynne, whose reign was such a disaster she left her party with only enough seats to fill a minivan, weighed in right after Rae.

Endorsement from Kathleen Wynne.

Apparently Wynne thinks reducing the bloat and duplication in the city budget will move the city backwards and make Toronto “less caring.”

I love how the socialists always use the word “caring” even though they are the first to throw more money at a problem, like leaving the homeless on the street or allowing addicts to be given their drugs at safe injection sites.

A day ago, Wynne, former mayor Barbara Hall (another has-been) and actress Jean Yoon appeared in a video laughing hysterically as they expressed their support for Chow’s re-election.

But perhaps the biggest joke — one that shows the kind of reprehensible people who support Chow — was the endorsement from Paramount Fine Foods owner Mohammed Fakih.

This is what he said on Oct. 18:

“I know that we can count on Olivia to stand up for people, and their human rights and their dignity and wellbeing. It’s so important that everyone gets out to vote on Monday October 26th Olivia. Or we could get stuck with a mayor we do not want and cannot afford. Brad Bradford will say anything to get elected. He flip flops. He cant be counted on. We can’t trust him. We know who @oliviachow Chow is. So please make sure you go and vote for Olivia. A Mayor we can trust.”

Last August, he literally threatened all Canadians who support Israel:

“On behalf of literally every Canadian of conscience: if you are a Canadian and a supporter of Israel, you do not have basic human values, let alone Canadian values. Your tweets and messages are saved and known to all of us. They live. Some might not comment around you, because they are polite or respectful of whatever role you have in society or just don’t want to roll in the mud with you. But know this: your lack of Canadian and human values will never be forgotten. #cdnpoli”

He is a rabid Jew hater.

There isn’t any more proof of being known by the company you keep than the cast of haters and has-beens who endorsed Chow.

It just shows her lack of judgement and her inability to read the room.

Share