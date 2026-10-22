Source: Pexels (Erik Mclean)

The Canada Border Services Agency says it has busted an alleged visa fraud ring that used false documents and statements to help Bangladeshi nationals obtain visitor visas to Canada.

The investigation identified 243 visa applications involving 209 Bangladeshi nationals who purportedly intended to visit Canadian citizens listed as their hosts, according to a CBSA announcement.

The agency named Rashel Mirza and Mohammed Aminul Islam of Montréal, Md Mudassar Alam Bhuiyan of Toronto, and Md Rakibul Hassan of Bangladesh. It said five people were involved, but did not identify the fifth individual.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hassan, who is reportedly in Bangladesh.