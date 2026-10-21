Source: Edited with AI

CBC/Radio-Canada has unveiled a five-year environmental strategy to incorporate climate considerations into its programming and operations without disclosing how much the initiative will cost taxpayers.

The publicly funded broadcaster released Greening Our Story: Together for Tomorrow on Tuesday, outlining its environmental commitments for 2026 to 2031.

CBC/Radio-Canada received approximately $1.4 billion in federal parliamentary appropriations in 2024–25, according to Canadian Heritage. However, the strategy provides no implementation budget, projected expenditures or estimate of additional costs.

The plan’s guiding principle is “to embed environmentally sustainable thinking in all we do,” extending to the broadcaster’s content and purchasing decisions.

“We will connect climate to our production behaviours, actions and content as we continue to advance sustainable production in Canada,” the report states.

Environmental sustainability is not explicitly included in CBC’s mandate under the Broadcasting Act, which protects its journalistic independence and programming discretion.