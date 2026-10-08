Juno News

Juno News

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Dan's avatar
Dan
Oct 9

CBC is a crown corporation that receives taxpayer funds. As such the taxpayer is the employer and so has the right to know everything that goes on in the workplace right down to when employees take their coffee breaks

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 9

"CBC did not commit to publishing all internal editorial directives or indicate whether it would support legislation requiring their disclosure."

... OK ....

Things that make one go WTF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!?????????????????

Since when does the CBC get a say as to whether they support a piece of legislation or not especially when it concerns them?

Question...

Who exactly is running the Canadian Government these days??

I thought it was the liar, fake and fraud, WEF, Globalist, New World Order guy but perhaps it is indeed the CBC.

That might explain some things that still remain a mystery as to how low the Federal Government can sink.

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