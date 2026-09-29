Juno News

Juno News

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Daryl Wall's avatar
Daryl Wall
Sep 29

Yet another reason why I don't fly...anywhere...anymore. I can (and have) drive(n) anywhere I want to be in North America in 3 or 4 days. I arrive relaxed, entertained by my choice of music and with unlimited choice of access to attractions both along the way and at my destination. Most importantly, I don't have to tolerate the bureaucratic theatrics at airports.

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Sep 30Edited

Seems to be the trend everywhere with dangerous and controlling governments of all stripes jumping on board but one of the most dangerous and controlling governments is your very own Conman Carney controlled Lieberal government.

Ample evidence of that one all around you Canada.

The Conman, the WEF, Globalist, wannabe leader of a "New World Order" (see following), the liar, fake and wealthy fraud who is Canada's PM may prove to be the most dangerous and certainly evil PM Canada has ever had.

There are rumours that he has an autographed original addition of Orwell's 1984 that he carries with him for reference.

This airport biometric push simply shows Orwell was off by a bit over four decades.

Rumours abound that The Conman has made a deal with the CCP for thousands of Flock clone cameras to be installed on every street corner... {only kidding ... or am I?}

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