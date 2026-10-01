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Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 2Edited

Excellent article.

NOW...

Can somebody please explain the complete WEF, Globalist, EU, Two-faced fake and fraud who is Canada's PM and wants Canada to be more "European" like his failing buddies there.

The Conman has an agenda and also suffers from terminal TDS neither of which bodes well for Canada nor Canadians.

Combined with being a narcissist, megalomaniac and UN faithful having this guy running Canada like his own private fiefdom is not going to end well at all.

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Janet Hale's avatar
Janet Hale
Oct 2

Thank-you once again Mr. Carpay for your wisdom. If only there was a mechanism in our constitution that could make Carney resign for not showing “peace, order, and good governance”. I want to stay the sovereign nation of Canada. He is duplicitous and works in his own interests, not Canada’s.

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