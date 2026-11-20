Source: Wikimedia Commons

Author: John Carpay, President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms

In British Columbia, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip has called the incoming government’s plan to repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) a “declaration of war.”

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip said Aboriginals will not “stand idly by while the government-elect does, in fact, rip it up.” He has asked whether BC is “going to become a war zone, or are we going to continue the challenging work of reconciliation?”

He added that they will “face off” with the new government and are “not about to roll over.”

More specifically, he has indicated the response could include blockades and civil disobedience in the style of “Idle No More”, stating, “We’ll be in the courts, we’ll be on the streets, and if necessary, we’ll be on the lands.”

These are not the ordinary warnings that citizens in a democracy issue to elected officials when demanding that laws be changed, repealed or kept in force.

Imagine if organizers of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa had described the federal government’s Covid restrictions and mandates as cause for a “war zone.” The media and political reaction would have been overwhelmingly negative.

During the Emergencies Act inquiry, notes from then-finance minister Chrystia Freeland showed she was exploring whether the protesters could be designated as terrorists so that she could more easily order banks to freeze their accounts. But when aboriginal leaders actually speak about “war” and threaten illegal behaviour like blockades and physical obstruction, government-funded media treat this as ordinary political speech.

Passed in 2019, DRIPA requires the provincial government to take all measures necessary to ensure its laws are consistent with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). Section 8.1 of BC’s Interpretation Act forces every provincial law and regulation to be read in line with UNDRIP.

UNDRIP states that Indigenous peoples have the right to the lands, territories and resources that they have “traditionally owned, occupied or otherwise used or acquired.”

UNDRIP is radically different from section 35 of Canada’s Constitution Act, 1982, which merely “recognizes and affirms” aboriginal and treaty rights. The Supreme Court ruled in Delgamuukw that aboriginal title arises only when exclusive pre-sovereignty occupation has been established, and a “substantial connection” between the people and the land has been maintained to the present day.

In her August 2025 Cowichan ruling, Justice Barbara Young declared that the Cowichan Tribes hold Aboriginal title over a developed and populated section of Richmond, BC, “within the meaning of s. 35(1) of the Constitution Act, 1982,” and that this title is “a senior interest in land” over ordinary fee-simple titles.

This decision has been grossly unfair to Richmond homeowners, who have purchased their property in good faith, relying on provincial land titles legislation. They cannot sell their homes, because nobody wants to buy them now.

Aboriginal title means ownership of the land itself, including exclusive possession, occupation and use. It is not merely a right to hunt or fish or be involved in governance. Aboriginal title is completely incompatible with the private property titles that were issued to Richmond homeowners decades ago. Two exclusive ownership claims cannot occupy the same area.

Justice Young referenced both DRIPA and section 8.1 of BC’s Interpretation Act as supporting points in her decision. Repealing these two laws does not prevent courts from finding aboriginal title in respect of particular lands where aboriginals can establish exclusive occupation to the present day.

In other words, even without DRIPA, Aboriginal Canadians will retain special race-based land rights held by no other group in Canada.

In contrast to the Cowichan ruling, a far better approach was taken by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal, which ruled that the Wolastoqey aboriginals could not obtain a declaration of aboriginal title in respect of privately owned lands. Instead, the Wolastoqey could seek a finding of aboriginal title over privately owned lands for the purpose of substantiating a claim for damages and compensation against the Crown.

Justice Ernest Drapeau wrote that a declaration of aboriginal title over privately owned lands “would sound the death knell of reconciliation with the interests of non-Aboriginal Canadians.”

BC Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson has said he will bring the DRIPA repeal forward in the spring session. Repealing DRIPA and section 8.1 would restore the ordinary rule that provincial statutes mean what they say unless the Constitution (including aboriginal rights under section 35) requires otherwise.

Without DRIPA, the race-based and non-binding UN declaration would no longer be a mandatory interpretive overlay on every law in the province. A majority government was elected in part to do this.

People who choose criminal behaviour over using peaceful, legal methods within the democratic process should be charged and prosecuted, and punished if found guilty, regardless of their ancestry.

Allowing some Canadians, based on their ethnicity, to break the law with impunity is a recipe for disaster. Refusing to enforce the criminal law equally regardless of race also undermines one of Canada’s foundational constitutional principles: the rule of law.

John Carpay, B.A., LL.B., is the President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (jccf.ca).

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