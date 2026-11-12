Source: X (Mark Carney)

A constitutional lawyer warns the Carney government’s social media crackdown could silence lawful speech, invade privacy and give Ottawa sweeping control over kids’ online access.

Constitutional lawyer Daniel Santoro told the House of Commons Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage that Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, threatens Canadians’ constitutional rights, through a submission filed via the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

“We already have laws to deal with illegal content,” Santoro said.

“Parliament should strengthen those laws where needed, while protecting everyone’s freedom to debate difficult and controversial issues.”