Juno News

Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 5

The Conman opens up his yap.

The Conman lies.

When it comes to money, measured in the Billions and poured down the toilet this liar, fake and fraud has no shame...

ABSOLUTELY NO SHAME AT ALL.

Worse of course it was a Government estimate ...

Anybody ever remember any Government estimate being accurate?

ANYBODY.

And when it comes to The Conman you simply have to know that anything this guy says when it comes to money is going to cost Canadians and cost them dearly and likely to his own benefit and that of his cronies and "associates".

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John lawrence's avatar
John lawrence
Oct 5

Government, at any level has no business being in business. This project will be just another Liberal boondoggle costing the taxpayers billions. If this is such an attractive venture, let private companies do it.

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