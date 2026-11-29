The Carney government has awarded some $250 million in federal contracts to foreign-owned companies as part of its “Buy Canadian” initiative — roughly a third of the total value of the initiative’s contracts.

An investigation by the Toronto Star found that Public Services and Procurement Canada issued 52 contracts worth $808 million between the policy’s launch on December 16, 2025, and October 28, 2026.

Federal procurement and ownership records identified 14 foreign-controlled firms among 50 disclosed contract recipients, including IBM Canada, Salesforce Canada and Pfizer Canada. Ottawa withheld the other two recipients.

The findings come despite Prime Minister Mark Carney’s repeated pledges to reduce Ottawa’s reliance on foreign suppliers amid escalating trade tensions with the United States.