Juno News

Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 3Edited

"Carney’s ‘Buy Canadian’ push hits snag as $33B LNG project turns to Chinese steel"

Well he is consistent since his forte is talking out of both sides of his mouth.

Huge layoffs in Canada's Steel Industry and Plant closings.

So naturally ... BUY CHINESE and don't forget...

You need one of those CCP Spy EV's in your driveway as well as you figure out how to pay for gas and food and electricity.

Good job Conman...

NOT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Once again....

.... BTW ... From the WWW:

📊 LNG Canada Ownership

• Shell plc: Holds a leading 40% stake.

• PETRONAS: Holds a 25% stake.

• PetroChina: Holds a 15% stake.

• Mitsubishi Corporation: Holds a 15% stake.

• KOGAS (Korea Gas Corporation): Holds a 5% stake.

💡 Brookfield's Indirect Ties to Canadian Natural Gas

• Midstream Assets: Brookfield owns natural gas gathering, processing, and pipeline operations in Western Canada (such as NorthRiver Midstream) that feed and benefit from regional gas development.

• Market Exposure: Brookfield acknowledges that projects like LNG Canada increase international demand for Canadian natural gas, indirectly supporting their midstream infrastructure investments

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Paul T.'s avatar
Paul T.
Oct 3

"LNG Canada told CBC News it will buy additional components from Chinese state-owned COOEC, which fabricated its first two LNG processing trains." Thank God for China. If it wasn't for China, Canada would be the fifty-first state by now. We sure dodged a bullet this time around!

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