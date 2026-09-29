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Juno News

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Don's avatar
Don
Sep 29

"I can’t guarantee that no crime will occur in Canada,” Carney said.

...duh!! not while YOU'RE causing most of it , ya turd..💩

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Sep 30Edited

"Carney won’t guarantee end to India-linked crimes in Canada"

Gee.... There's a surprise ...

Canada's chief liar, fake and fraud of a PM will not guarantee an end to crimes of some of his new buddies.

Didn't see that one coming..

YEH... RIGHT....

But... But... But.... He presents well and wears nice suits and suffers from terminal TDS.

He must be a good guy ...

OK.. Then Elbowzoe Crowd.

Happy yet???

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