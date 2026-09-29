Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Liberals wrestle with what speech to censor

The Carney government is struggling to define the line between “legitimate and illegitimate discussion” as it pushes ahead with Bill C-34, its sweeping new online safety legislation. The bill would create a federal Digital Safety Commission, regulate several categories of “harmful content” and require age verification (necessitating showing your ID) for users of covered platforms.

Critics warn the legislation could create serious privacy and free-expression concerns, while Heritage Minister Marc Miller acknowledges that determining what should be included remains a difficult balancing act, but they’re pressing forward anyways. Keep reading.

NDP MP demands residential school denial be criminalized

NDP MP Leah Gazan is calling on the Liberal government to criminalize what she describes as residential school “denialism,” following a dispute over Rebel News’ Orange Shirt Day merchandise.

The controversy follows the Senate’s rejection earlier this year of an amendment that would have created a residential-school denial offence punishable by up to two years in prison. Keep reading.

Ottawa says CBC received no media subsidies

The federal government says CBC/Radio-Canada didn’t receive a single dollar through federal media subsidy programs over the past five years despite receiving roughly $1.4 billion in budgetary funding in 2024-25,

The disclosure highlights a technical distinction over what qualifies as a “media subsidy,” even though the public broadcaster continues to receive substantial taxpayer funding. Keep reading.

Trump border czar refocuses on Canada

U.S. border czar Tom Homan says the Trump administration plans to devote significantly more resources to the Canada-U.S. border over the next two years.

Homan described the northern border as a major national security vulnerability and called for additional agents, drones, aircraft and other technology, citing concerns about illegal immigration, drug trafficking and potential security threats entering through Canada. Keep reading.

MORE NEWS AND OPINION YOU MAY LIKE

Share