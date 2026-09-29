Juno News

Juno News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Schafer's avatar
Joe Schafer
Sep 29

Carney and the Liberals don't want the public to know about the assinine spending and policies they are putting in place. They will charge a person for stating a true fact and drag him through the court just like they are doing with Tamara Lich and Chris Barber of the Freedom Convoy and all the people who have been stating the true facts about the Covid jab. This Liberal gov't has destroyed the up standing Canada we used to have.

Reply
Share
George Dean's avatar
George Dean
Sep 29

Carney thinks his Big Brother style tactics will stifle criticism of his incompetence but it will backfire. Canadians tend to be slow in grasping what is going on but they will turn on him when they realize the mess he has made of his most important task - negotiating a reasonable trade deal with the USA.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Candice Malcolm · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture