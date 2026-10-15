Juno News

Juno News

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
Oct 15

Housing costs, that's the expense that takes it all. And the solution is deportations, reduce Canada's population. Foreigners (not immigrants!), are suffocating our cities.

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Hulverhead's avatar
Hulverhead
Oct 15

no way he can do that this country is drowning in debt , the printing presses are over loaded printing money , he needs more tax dollas to pay for his elitist ways

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