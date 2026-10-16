Source: X (Gregor Robertson)

The Carney government is moving away from housing unit counts as a central measure of success for its flagship housing initiative while federal bureaucrats collect millions in taxpayer-funded performance pay.

Housing Minister Gregor Robertson’s department confirmed the shift for Build Canada Homes despite Ottawa’s 500,000 annual housing starts goal, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

“The framework is designed to move beyond measuring outputs such as housing counts,” the department stated.

The revelation comes as separate records show the department paid $2,134,907 in executive performance compensation during the 2024–25 fiscal year, despite the ongoing housing affordability crisis.

Official departmental records show 109 executives received at-risk performance pay only. Another ten received both at-risk pay and bonuses, while two received neither.