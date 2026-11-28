Prime Minister Mark Carney says his criminal justice reforms need more time, as Ontario calls for stronger self-defence laws following several violent Toronto home invasions, one of which killed a 39-year-old musician.

At a Friday press conference in Yellowknife, Carney said his government had already passed six criminal justice measures.

“We’ll always look at things, but we have just made arguably… the most significant tightening of the Criminal Code in many years, in decades,” Carney claimed.

“So we need that to settle first.”

Carney cited tougher bail and sentencing provisions and measures targeting gang-related crime, weapons offences and gender-based violence, arguing that the reforms must be “fully applied.”

He did not identify all six measures or commit to amending Canada’s self-defence laws.