Source: CPAC (Screenshot)

Prime Minister Mark Carney took a shot at U.S. President Donald Trump after his teleprompter malfunctioned — just hours before Trump described his Canadian counterpart as “nasty.”

“I would like to inform you that the teleprompter has ceased to function,” Carney said during a Wednesday housing announcement in Toronto.

“Unlike a certain world leader, I do not view this as a conspiracy.”

Carney did not name Trump, but the jab appeared to reference the president’s malfunctioning teleprompter during a United Nations address last September.

Trump also faced a stalled escalator and sound issues, later alleging “triple sabotage.” The UN said a U.S. videographer may have accidentally triggered the escalator’s safety mechanism.