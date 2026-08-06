Prime Minister Mark Carney took a shot at U.S. President Donald Trump after his teleprompter malfunctioned — just hours before Trump described his Canadian counterpart as “nasty.”
“I would like to inform you that the teleprompter has ceased to function,” Carney said during a Wednesday housing announcement in Toronto.
“Unlike a certain world leader, I do not view this as a conspiracy.”
Carney did not name Trump, but the jab appeared to reference the president’s malfunctioning teleprompter during a United Nations address last September.
Trump also faced a stalled escalator and sound issues, later alleging “triple sabotage.” The UN said a U.S. videographer may have accidentally triggered the escalator’s safety mechanism.
When the mainstream media skips over the full story, we dig deeper and bring the whole story to light. Subscribe to Juno News to support bold, fearless journalism.