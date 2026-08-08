Source: X (Mark Carney)

The Carney government has quietly reversed some of its cost-saving cuts to taxpayer-funded health coverage for refugees and asylum claimants, even as tens of thousands of failed claimants remain in Canada’s deportation system.

Ottawa imposed co-payments under the Interim Federal Health Program (IFHP) on May 1, requiring beneficiaries to pay $4 for each prescription and 30% of most supplemental health costs.

However, Ottawa quietly scrapped co-payments for several services on July 31, as first reported by the Toronto Star. They include feeding supplies, respiratory equipment, implantable hearing aids, nursing-home care and hospital-based rehabilitation

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab’s office characterized the reversal as a “routine update” and declined to say whether months of pressure from advocates influenced the decision.

The government said the restored benefits would affect only a “very small proportion” of recipients and would largely preserve the approximately $200 million in projected annual savings from the May changes.