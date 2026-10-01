Juno News

Juno News

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Deborah L. Cook-Hunter's avatar
Deborah L. Cook-Hunter
Oct 2

Sheer madness chosen as fact. Where is the proof? Perhaps those that attended a fairly normal school are happy with a normal life' ; not living on a reservation. 150,000 in the whole scheme of things is a relatively small number. This lady insisting on jailing people for not believing the story is only increasing "hate" for their tale that has never been proven. Kooks all around

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 2

Interesting...

When he can't lie or make things up (he leaves that to Indians and others) he speaks in weasel.

Makes sense though.

Wonder which side of his mouth he was talking from?

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