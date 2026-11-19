Four Conservatives unleashed a barrage of criticism over Mark Carney’s $560-million Brazil rainforest loan pledge, accusing the Liberals of splashing cash abroad while Canadians struggle to pay bills and Parks Canada faces sweeping cuts.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused Carney of backing “corrupt foreign governments” and criticized Ottawa’s spending amid the affordability crisis during Wednesday’s Commons exchange.

Poilievre also reignited deforestation allegations involving Carney’s former employer, Brookfield Asset Management.

“Now he takes half a billion dollars of Canadians’ money, supposedly for the same thing,” Poilievre charged.

Carney was absent from the House during the exchange.