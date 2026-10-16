Source: X (Mark Carney)

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is taking the Carney government to court over RCMP gun confiscation cost estimates Ottawa refuses to release, as independent projections put the potential bill in the billions.

Of Ottawa’s $742.5-million gun confiscation budget, $493.9 million is allocated to policing, administration, collection and other costs rather than compensating firearms owners and businesses.

“No self-respecting shopper pays for anything without looking at the checkout total first,” wrote Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) Prairie director Gage Haubrich, criticizing Prime Minister Mark Carney and Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree for withholding cost information.