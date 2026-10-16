Source: X (cbcwatcher)

The Carney government is removing a key labour market safeguard for certain foreign workers seeking permanent residency as Canada faces rising unemployment and Ottawa considers increasing immigration levels.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab announced Friday new Express Entry points for applicants with Canadian work experience or qualifying high-wage job offers, including in engineering and skilled trades.

Starting November 3, qualifying job offers will no longer require a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) to receive those points or satisfy certain permanent residency eligibility requirements.

“These changes will help us identify, attract and retain the skilled newcomers who are best positioned to succeed in Canada while making the Express Entry system more targeted and responsive to our labour market needs,” Diab said.