The Carney government has confirmed that companies with financial stakes in major infrastructure projects — or plans to acquire them — are lending employees to the federal office tasked with advancing those projects, raising serious questions about potential conflicts of interest.

Ottawa released the names of the participating employers on Tuesday (having initially declined to name them), according to The Canadian Press and The Trillium.

The Major Projects Office (MPO) has had 41 seconded staff from other organizations (17 from the private sector and 24 from government and other bodies). The MPO had 194 staff as of October, according to the Privy Council Office.

The participating companies are Pembina Pipeline, ATCO Group and the federal Crown corporation Trans Mountain, all of which have prior connections to the projects in question.