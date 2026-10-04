Source: X (Mark Carney)

PM Mark Carney’s government is exploring a Canadian version of the European Union’s youth “Solidarity Corps”. This comes after Ottawa already spent $204.4 million on a previous youth volunteer program that an audit found few youth or charities had even heard of.

A Privy Council report says the government is considering a “civic corps” where young Canadians could participate in “nation-building projects” and receive free volunteer training.

“The Government of Canada is looking into the possibility of developing its own civic corps in Canada,” said the report, first obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter.

The proposal was presented alongside the European Solidarity Corps, an EU initiative that subsidizes organizations hosting young volunteers for community, cultural and environmental projects. Its budget this year totals $282 million.

Ottawa commissioned focus groups to gauge reaction to a Canadian version and test possible names.

A May 7 Privy Council report found many participants were unfamiliar with the concept. Participants were told a civic corps generally consists of paid or volunteer work–study programs providing young adults with training and experience.

Ottawa also tested names for programs targeting Canadians aged 15 to 30, with “Work Readiness and Experience Program” overwhelmingly preferred over alternatives.

But participants raised concerns about taxpayers footing the bill.

“Several expressed concerns as to whether it would be financially feasible for the Government of Canada at present, especially given other pressing priorities such as the high cost of living and housing affordability,” researchers wrote.

Others warned about ineffective implementation and administrative complexity, while some questioned whether participation could become mandatory.

The concerns follow Ottawa’s previous attempts at federally funded youth volunteer programs.

Then-prime minister Justin Trudeau launched the Canada Service Corps in 2018, offering students up to $1,500 for volunteer work.

A 2025 evaluation found few young Canadians or charities had heard of the program despite Ottawa spending $204.4 million on it.

Ottawa also previously funded Katimavik, once chaired by Trudeau, which had an annual federal budget reaching $14 million before cuts in 2012.

The latest focus group research was conducted by Toronto pollster The Strategic Counsel under a $1.6-million federal contract.

Ottawa’s interest in a European-style youth corps comes as Carney pursues deeper ties with the EU.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently proposed making Canada the EU’s first “associate member.” No country currently holds the status, leaving its terms and obligations undefined.

Carney welcomed the proposal while stressing Canada is not seeking full EU membership. His government has also floated expanded opportunities for young Canadians to live, work and study in Europe.

There is no indication the proposed civic corps is part of the prospective Canada-EU associate arrangement.

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Polling suggests Canadians are more enthusiastic about closer economic ties with Europe than joining the bloc outright.

A Nanos Research poll conducted from March 31 to April 4 found 84 per cent of 1,099 people supported stronger economic and trade ties with the EU, while 56.8 per cent supported or somewhat supported full membership.

Younger Canadians — among those targeted by Ottawa’s proposed civic corps — were the least supportive age group of full EU membership.

Among respondents aged 18 to 34, 53.5 per cent supported or somewhat supported membership, compared with 55.7 per cent of those aged 35 to 54 and 59.8 per cent of those 55 and older.

Opposition was highest among younger Canadians at 35 per cent, falling to 32.1 per cent among those aged 35 to 54 and 28.1 per cent among those 55 and older.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has opposed importing EU laws, taxes or immigration policies into Canada.

“We will never be the 28th state” of the EU, Poilievre recently told supporters.

“Canada must be independent and sovereign. Period,” he previously told Juno News. “Conservatives say no EU taxes, no EU laws, and no EU open-border rules on immigration in Canada.”

Carney argues closer European cooperation would strengthen Canada.

“We very strongly believe that Canada is a better partner if our economy is stronger, if we’re more independent or more resilient, we have a deeper web of ties around the world,” he said.

The government has not announced a budget for the proposed civic corps or confirmed it will proceed.

Juno News sought comment from the Privy Council Office but received no response by publication time.

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