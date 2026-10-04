Juno News

Juno News

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Charles White
Oct 4

Fun historical coincidences. Hitler also established a youth corps as did Stalin and as did Mao.

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Thane
Oct 4

Failure after failure after failure from this disastrous excuse for a federal ruling party. Get the illegals, temporary workers and those, who have overstayed their visas out of the country and get to the table, so there are jobs for our young people and they will have a sense of hope, self worth and self reliance. But no. Another weak example of the federal misgovernment insisting on installing an ever increasing nanny state in Canada. We don't need wef ideas. We don't need the eu telling us, what to do, who to take into our already over-socially-taxed sytem, or controlling who we must subsidize externally. Not to mention the un and their pet project the who. Get out of the way harpo and let the grown ups have a go at fixing your self-inflicted problems on our country. It's not your country. It's ours.

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