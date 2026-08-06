Source: X (Mark Carney)

Prime Minister Mark Carney has again declined to endorse changes to Canada’s equalization formula, confirming the existing arrangement will remain in place until its scheduled 2029 review.

Asked whether he supports any of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s proposed reforms — including eliminating the formula’s automatic GDP escalator — Carney defended the predictability of the existing system.

“We have an equalization agreement in place,” Carney said.

“Governments rely on those formulas in setting their policies, and so that predictability and that financing is valuable — and yes, we’re going to keep it in place,” he added.

“The review is for 2029. That is the next update.”