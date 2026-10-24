Source: CPAC (edited with AI)

A senior adviser to PM Mark Carney admitted Global Affairs Canada did not require basic online searches when vetting security clearance applicants, including a Chinese-Canadian woman, Biwei Zhang, who was later accused of spying at NATO headquarters.

“I agree… that the use of open-source, Google, however you want to characterize it, I think that should be a standard part of our vetting process,” David Morrison told MPs Wednesday.

“It was not part of the system at the time, and that has now been rectified, according to my colleagues at GAC,” he added.