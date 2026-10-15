With less than a week before early online voting opens for Ontario’s municipal elections, several people have reportedly received voter cards for previous homeowners or family members who no longer live at their Clarington residence.

One Durham Regional Councillor candidate for the region, Melissa Whitefield, is sounding the alarm about voter card discrepancies threatening the integrity of the municipal elections after she received voter cards for the previous owners of her home, who haven’t lived at the address in over eight years.

In an exclusive interview with Juno News, Whitefield called for a full review of the voter list and potentially a delay in the municipal election.