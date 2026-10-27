Source: Wikimedia Commons

Half of Canadians who have noticed the federal government’s new food warning labels say the labels have influenced them to purchase healthier products, according to a new poll commissioned by SecondStreet.org.

The poll, conducted by Leger between October 16 and 18, surveyed 1,510 Canadians about the new food labels, access to personal health information, and whether patients should be allowed to try medical treatments approved in other jurisdictions.