Juno News

Juno News

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Peter Bradley's avatar
Peter Bradley
Oct 6

Thanks very much Juno News for reporting on this story.

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 7Edited

"Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, who has defended the legislation, says Bill C-22 would give police and CSIS the “essential tools they need” when digital investigations stall."

Another AH lying Lieberal trained seal.

TRUST THIS JERK NOT.

Nothing the Lieberals do can be trusted especially when it comes to things when they say not to worry... Then you know it's time TO WORRY BIG TIME.

And don't count on the Senate to do the right thing.

As almost all of them are Lieberals and they are too busy bellying up to the trough.

Fear your Government big time Canada especially the liar, fake and fraud who is its PM.

And all the lying incompetent trained seals who serve him.

Anandasangaree is but one of them but pick any given Cabinet Minister.

The rest are brain dead trained seals afraid of their own shadow.

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