Juno News

Juno News

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Christine T.'s avatar
Christine T.
Oct 2

Excellent article! I'm not sure if these so called journalists are vetted as long as it agrees with the ideology of the pro-Palestinians. I wonder if the organizations that are in alignment with Hamas over here have any journalists, working for Canadian media pushing out the propaganda for their own purposes and to stir up the protests. It's disheartening to see how many people are so easily persuaded/manipulated by this. You just have to look at how many young, white folks are part of these protests who almost definitely have no idea of what is really going on over in Gaza or the Middle East for that matter. They never research this themselves.

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 3

So it's not only the corrupt Lieberal Government who pays for "Journalist" propaganda it's also terrorist organizations.

Why am I not surprised after all read the first sentence of this comment again.

What's the difference?

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