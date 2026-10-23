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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
3d

"Canada’s temporary entry system needs a security reset"

Just a slight change:

Canada’s temporary entry system needs an enema.

So does Conman Carney and his entire gang of trained seals and traitors.

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