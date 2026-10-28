Juno News

Juno News

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cjc
19h

I have no problems with Palestinians,as such, but we only have to look to France and Europe and the problems there to say no to Masar Badil and their convention. Look also to the social disruptions Palestinians have caused here in Canada, their refusal to adhere to Canadian laws and society norms. They do not seek compromise, they seek total destruction of western nations. Ban them until they can be respectful of all, part a peaceful, prosperous, unified Canada!

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