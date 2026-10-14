Juno News

Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 15

It doesn't actually look like anything ended.

The Lieberals simply figured out a better (more weasel-like) way to hide what they have been up to.

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James Turner's avatar
James Turner
Oct 14

The immigration numbers, particularly the percentages, are misleading, much the same as whatever inflation number the government force feeds us.

Inflation can run in the double digits for 6 months or so, then, slow down to 2 percent and the government virtue-signals the Hell out of that, announcing "We've beaten inflation!!!" Nothing could be further from the truth.

The majority of the sheep breathe a sigh of relief, going "Whewww, thank goodness. At last.'

But they don't understand the cumulative dollar nature of inflation. The government gives us the metric of percentages, while we are forced to live with dollars. I've never purchased a thing in my life using a 'percentage'. I'm forced to spend dollars.

In double-digit inflation, a $100 basket of groceries can quickly double in price. Now the government claims victory because the basket of groceries, now $200, is only going up by 2%.

Percentages and dollars are different species.

The very same principle applies to the current smoke being blown at us on immigration numbers.

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