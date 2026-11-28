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The Supreme Court of Canada has concluded litigation over Quebec’s Bill 21, “the act respecting the laicity of the state,” more than seven years after it was first challenged in court, ruling that the province was fully within its constitutional right to invoke the notwithstanding clause.

​The Supreme Court announced Friday that it had decided to uphold Quebec’s right to invoke the override powers set out in Section 33 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, in English Montreal School Board v Quebec.

​The landmark decision saw the Supreme Court reaffirm its 1988 interpretation of the notwithstanding clause, ruling that legislatures are not subject to additional restrictions on their exercise of the override power beyond those expressly set out in Section 33 of the Charter.

​The challenges began a day after the bill was enacted, and Section 33 of the Canadian Charter was invoked preemptively by the Quebec government.

The law, as it stands, bans the use of religious articles of faith such as hijabs and burqas for public sector employees, a rule which the province can now uphold.

Predictably, left-wingers on social media are livid over the decision.

​The Court also decided that courts can still “declare” that Charter rights have been violated, but doing so does not invalidate the legislation protected by the notwithstanding clause.