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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 11

"Canada’s immigration policy is undermining diversity"

I think some corrections might be necessary is in the past, prior to 2015 Canada's Immigration policy was one of the most respected policies in the world.

What happened in 2015 and continues to this day with the likes of idiots like Conman Carney and OntArWeOwe's very own Doug Fraud saying increased immigration is a good thing (I have to wonder if either one has set foot in a Timmy's recently.).

So to perhaps make a change in the statement at the top.

CANADA'S IMMIGRATION POLICY SINCE 2015 HAS UNDERMINED CANADA

{And sadly to add a note .. It was, is and will remain intentional on the part of the usual suspects.}

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
Oct 11

Filipinos integrate so well; lovely people, Christians. Chinese immigrants, Koreans, a bit boring, but they don't use welfare or rob people. Stop Indian, African, Arabs - negative group in general.

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