Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab faced intense questioning in parliament Thursday over Canada’s gender imbalance among young adults, as Conservatives accused Liberals of bringing in far more young men than women.

During Question Period on November 19, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner referred to stats showing that in 40 of Canada’s 41 largest metro areas, men aged 18 to 34 are in the majority.

“In Windsor, it’s 127 men for every 100 women. That ratio is worse than China’s gender imbalance after their one-child policy,” she said.

Rempel Garner attributed the gap to immigration policy and youth unemployment.