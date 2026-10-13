Source: Wikimedia Commons

Global Affairs Canada is calling on the Palestinian Authority to reverse its president’s announcement to postpone elections.

The pro-terror Palestinian Authority government under Mahmoud Abbas has postponed planned elections multiple times since Abbas was elected president of the region in 2005, making it nearly 22 years since the West Bank has held elections.

Prime Minister Mark Carney “recognized” Palestinian “statehood” in September last year while noting several conditions for this pre-emptive Canadian recognition, including that general elections be held in 2026.

When asked whether Canada would revoke its “recognition” of Palestinian “statehood” if Abbas rejected Canada’s calls to reverse his decision to postpone elections, Global Affairs Canada did not respond to Juno News’ requests for comment by the deadline provided.