Juno News

Juno News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 10Edited

It just keeps getting better and better and you had better get used to it Canada for it is a problem, created foolishly, and of your own creation.

If you know of any in this moronic category ask them how those upward Elbows are doing with respect to those no longer employed or their children who cannot find a job and remind them that TDS can be a country killing terminal disease.

Odd... Just like the current PM of Canada and his merry gang of corrupt and incompetent trained seals.

Reply
Share
Wayne Nicholson's avatar
Wayne Nicholson
Oct 9

How can this be after Carney and his cronies keep telling how great we are doing and we just don't know it yet.

Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Candice Malcolm · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture